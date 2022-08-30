Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for “Chefs vs. Wild”

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the eight-episode food competition series Chefs vs. Wild.

Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of Chefs vs. Wild , two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges.

The series is hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serves as judge, alongside wild foods expert Valerie Segrest.

Chefs vs. Wild is executive produced by Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek and Jordana Hochman for Leftfield Pictures, Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Stephen Rankin serves as showrunner and executive producer.

