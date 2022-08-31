Hulu Picks Up Nick Paley’s “Phony” Series

According to Deadline, Hulu has picked up Phony, a half-hour project from Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-writer Nick Paley.

What’s Happening:

  • The project originated with ABC Signature and has reportedly received a script-to-series commitment.
  • Drew Goddard, writer of The Martian and creator of Marvel’s Daredevil series, is joining as an executive producer.
  • Written by Paley, Phony is a coming-of-age mystery described as Freaks and Geeks trapped in The Twilight Zone. It follows Sonny, a popular high school kid, who wakes up after a strange car accident and discovers his mom has been replaced by an impostor.
  • Paley executive produces with Charlie Alderman as well as Goddard and Sarah Esberg through Goddard’s ABC Signature-based Goddard Textiles production company.

