Hulu Picks Up Nick Paley’s “Phony” Series

According to Deadline, Hulu has picked up Phony, a half-hour project from Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-writer Nick Paley.

The project originated with ABC

Drew Goddard, writer of The Martian and creator of Marvel Daredevil series, is joining as an executive producer.

Written by Paley, Phony is a coming-of-age mystery described as Freaks and Geeks trapped in The Twilight Zone. It follows Sonny, a popular high school kid, who wakes up after a strange car accident and discovers his mom has been replaced by an impostor.

Paley executive produces with Charlie Alderman as well as Goddard and Sarah Esberg through Goddard's ABC Signature-based Goddard Textiles production company.

