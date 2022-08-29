Trailer Released for Hulu Original Series “The Kardashians”

The Hulu original series The Kardashians will debut on September 22nd with new episodes each Thursday. We now have the official trailer for the series.

  • You can now see the official trailer for Hulu's original series The Kardashians, which will debut on September 22nd.
  • New episodes will air on Thursdays.

The Kardashians Synopsis:

  • Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles.
  • From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes.
  • The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

Cast:

  • Kris Jenner
  • Kourtney Kardashian
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Khloé Kardashian
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Kylie Jenner