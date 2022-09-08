Monstro Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s in Walt Disney World

In honor of Disney’s Pinocchio debuting today for Disney+ Day, the Monstro Tiki Mug is now available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World.
- Guests can head to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World and stop by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto today to pick up this new tiki mug.
- The Monstro Tiki Mug was first available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel on August 27th.
- Now, the iconic whale has headed east and Walt Disney World guests can pick up their own.
- The mug arrives just in time for Disney+ subscribers to enjoy a drink while watching Pinocchio, which can be streamed now in honor of Disney+ Day.
- Check out Alex’s review of the new Disney+ original film.
Be sure to follow along for more Disney+ Day coverage all day long.
