Monstro Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s in Walt Disney World

In honor of Disney’s Pinocchio debuting today for Disney+ Day, the Monstro Tiki Mug is now available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World.

Guests can head to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World and stop by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto today to pick up this new tiki mug.

The Monstro Tiki Mug was first available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar Disneyland

Now, the iconic whale has headed east and Walt Disney World guests can pick up their own.

The mug arrives just in time for Disney+ subscribers to enjoy a drink while watching Pinocchio , which can be streamed now in honor of Disney+ Day.

which can be streamed now in honor of Disney+ Day.

