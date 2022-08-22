Monstro Tiki Mug Coming to Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel via Mobile Order

This Friday, August 26th, a special souvenir tiki mug inspired by the classic Disney film Pinocchio will be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar via mobile order through the Disneyland app, for a limited time.

This speciality Monstro the Whale tiki mug will only be available through mobile order, and can be picked up at the Disneyland Hotel.

Before you arrive, select an available mobile order arrival window. Orders may be placed as early as 6:00 AM on August 26th. Pick-up hours are from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Only the registered Disneyland app user can pick up their mobile order at this time. Be prepared to show a valid ID.

Use Disneyland Hotel Self-Parking to receive parking validation for 25 minutes after you have picked up your order. Validation period starts at the time your order was picked up and processed. This time is noted near the bottom of the receipt you will receive via email.

Go to the lawn by the Adventure Tower of the Disneyland Hotel and tap "I'm Here" in the app. You will receive a notification from the app when your order is ready.

Limit of 2 specialty mugs per transaction. One transaction per Guest. Mug availability, pricing and hours are subject to change without notice. Discounts do not apply.

Mugs may also be purchased at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar starting August 27th, while supplies last; check the Disneyland app for hours of operation.