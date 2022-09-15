ABC Developing Remake of French Series “HIP (High Intellectual Potential)”

According to Deadline, ABC Signature is developing a remake of French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential).

What’s Happening:

Distributor Newen Connect struck the deal with ABC Signature for the show that has been sold to more than 100 territories worldwide.

The series is being developed for ABC by Drew Goddard ( Daredevil ).

. In it, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her HIP (“high intellectual potential”) she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team. Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles executive produce alongside Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik of Newen Connect, the distribution company which sold the rights to ABC Signature.

The untitled drama is based on French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential) , which is produced by Mediawan-backed Septembre Productions and Itinéraire Productions.

, which is produced by Mediawan-backed Septembre Productions and Itinéraire Productions. The original series was created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, and starred Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou.

What They’re Saying:

Newen Connect Managing Director Rodolphe Buet said: “HIP has been an incredible international success as a French-language title and has won over audiences worldwide, so we are not surprised that there is an appetite for an English-language adaptation. We were simply blown away by the enthusiasm of the ABC Signature creative teams and their sense of collaboration in meeting with the French producers.”

