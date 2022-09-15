“The Good Place” Star Manny Jacinto Joins Cast of Star Wars Series “The Acolyte”

Manny Jacinto, star of the hit NBC series The Good Place, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte according to Variety.

About The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers.

is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers. An acolyte in the Star Wars universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, specifically the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice.

The show’s writer, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.