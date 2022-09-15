“The Good Place” Star Manny Jacinto Joins Cast of Star Wars Series “The Acolyte”

Manny Jacinto, star of the hit NBC series The Good Place, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte according to Variety.
- Jacinto joins the cast in a yet unknown role and reps for the actor have not yet commented on the reported casting.
- Jacinto joins a cast that recently added Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae and already included Amanda Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith.
- Jacinto is best known for his role in The Good Place, on which he starred alongside recently awarded Disney legend Kristen Bell and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil.
- Some of his other roles include Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor.
- He has also held roles in feature films like Top Gun: Maverick, I Want You Back and Bad Times at the El Royale.
About The Acolyte:
- The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers.
- An acolyte in the Star Wars universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, specifically the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice.
- The show’s writer, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland.
- The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.
