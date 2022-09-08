“Squid Game” Star Lee Jung-jae Tapped to Star in “The Acolyte”

Lucasfilm has reportedly found its male lead for the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte. Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has been tapped to start in the new series, according to Deadline.

Lee has reportedly been cast as the male lead for The Acolyte , though details regarding his role have not been shared at this time.

, though details regarding his role have not been shared at this time. Lee joins a cast that already includes Amanda Stenberg as the female lead and Jodie Turner-Smith

Lee is best known as the start of the wildly popular Netflix series Squid Game , which premiered a year ago and has since earned 14 Emmy nominations.

, which premiered a year ago and has since earned 14 Emmy nominations. For that role, Lee has earned a number of accolades and has the opportunity to win the Primetime Emmy Award for best lead actor.

Additionally, Lee recently put the finishing touches on his directorial debut, Hunt, before it debuts at the Cannes Film Festival.

About The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars The Phantom Menace ) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers.

is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the ) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers. An acolyte in the Star Wars universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, specifically the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice.

The show’s writer, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.