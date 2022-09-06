Jodie Turner-Smith In Talks to Join Cast of “Star Wars” Series “The Acolyte”

According to Deadline, Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn) is in talks to join the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte, one of many live-action Star Wars series currently in development.

Turner-Smith will join lead actress Amanda Stenberg as the only confirmed cast members for the Star Wars project from Leslye Headland.

Details about characters, including the one played by Turner-Smith, are being kept under wraps.

The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace ) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers.

The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers. An acolyte in the Star Wars universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, specifically the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice.

The show's writer, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.

