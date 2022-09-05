Disney Celebrates Lightning McQueen Day with a New Look at “Cars on the Road”

Disney+ and Pixar are celebrating Lightning McQueen Day with new info about the upcoming release of their original series, Cars on the Road.
Soundtrack:
- The soundtrack for the series was released today.
- Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.
- The soundtrack features 79 musicians and 17 singers.
- In addition to the theme song, the soundtrack also features songs “Trucks” and Brain on Wheels.”
- The main title sequence has also been released.
More Released About the Series:
- Disney also released a new clip of “Salt Fever” from the series
- Cars on the Road kicks off Pixar Fest which will run for the entirety of September.
- This new short series is Pixar’s contribution to Disney+ Day which will feature debuts from each of Disney’s brands including, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
- Cars on the Road episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7).
Disney+ Day 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney