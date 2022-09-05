Disney Celebrates Lightning McQueen Day with a New Look at “Cars on the Road”

Disney+ and Pixar are celebrating Lightning McQueen Day with new info about the upcoming release of their original series, Cars on the Road.

Soundtrack:

The soundtrack for the series was released today.

Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.

The soundtrack features 79 musicians and 17 singers.

In addition to the theme song, the soundtrack also features songs “Trucks” and Brain on Wheels.”

The main title sequence has also been released.

More Released About the Series:

Disney also released a new clip of “Salt Fever” from the series

Cars on the Road kicks off Pixar Fest which will run for the entirety of September.

This new short series is Pixar's contribution to Disney+ Day which will feature debuts from each of Disney's brands including, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Cars on the Road episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7).