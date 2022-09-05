Disney Celebrates Lightning McQueen Day with a New Look at “Cars on the Road”

Disney+ and Pixar are celebrating Lightning McQueen Day with new info about the upcoming release of their original series, Cars on the Road.

Soundtrack:

  • The soundtrack for the series was released today.
  • Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.
  • The soundtrack features 79 musicians and 17 singers.
  • In addition to the theme song, the soundtrack also features songs “Trucks” and Brain on Wheels.”
  • The main title sequence has also been released.

More Released About the Series:

  • Disney also released a new clip of “Salt Fever” from the series

  • Cars on the Road kicks off Pixar Fest which will run for the entirety of September.
  • This new short series is Pixar’s contribution to Disney+ Day which will feature debuts from each of Disney’s brands including, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
  • Cars on the Road episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7).

