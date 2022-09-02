New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Character Posters Released Featuring Wong and Pug

Continuing in the tradition of most Disney+ series, with a new episode comes new posters. And that’s exactly what we got for the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is now streaming.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+ follows Jennifer Walters who is just trying to have it all — a killer job, a thriving love life, and also keep her superpowered Hulk life in check. How hard can it be to juggle life, love, and also Hulking out?
- The first three posters from Episode 1 feature Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslaney) along with her best friend (and paralegal) Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), as well as the fashionable influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil).
- Episode 2 saw them joined by Fuzzball's cousin, Bruce Banner aka Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky aka Abomination (Tim Roth).
- This week, we have two new posters featuring the Sorcerer Supreme aka Master of the Mystic Arts aka former librarian of Kamar-Taj, Wong (Benedict Wong) and lawyer at GLK&H aka friend of Jennifer Walters aka maker of the best welcome baskets, Pug (Josh Segarra).
More She Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.
