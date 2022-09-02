New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Character Posters Released Featuring Wong and Pug

Continuing in the tradition of most Disney+ series, with a new episode comes new posters. And that’s exactly what we got for the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is now streaming.

This week, we have two new posters featuring the Sorcerer Supreme aka Master of the Mystic Arts aka former librarian of Kamar-Taj, Wong (Benedict Wong) and lawyer at GLK&H aka friend of Jennifer Walters aka maker of the best welcome baskets, Pug (Josh Segarra).

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

