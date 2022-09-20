Hulu Shares Teaser for Limited Series “Welcome to Chippendales”

Hulu has released a new teaser for their upcoming series, Welcome to Chippendales, which premieres on November 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu's upcoming Original limited series Welcome to Chippendales premieres Tuesday, November 22nd with two episodes. New episodes stream Tuesdays.
- A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.
- The series stars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.
- Robert Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer.
- Check out the newly released teaser for Welcome to Chippendales below:
