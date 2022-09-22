“Jackass” Director to Produce “Stolen Kingdom” Documentary About Buzzy Audio-Animatronic Theft and More

Jackass Forever director Jeff Tremaine has a very interesting new documentary feature lined up, set to focus on (among other things) the story behind the theft of the Buzzy audio-animatronic from EPCOT’s former Wonders of Life pavilion.

According to Deadline, Stolen Kingdom is a documentary film chronicling the 30-year history of wrongdoing and debauchery at Walt Disney World.

, a documentary film chronicling the 30-year history of wrongdoing and debauchery at First-time filmmakers Joshua Bailey and Sam Fraser of White Lake are directing.

Tremaine is producing through his Gorilla Flicks banner.

Stolen Kingdom will seemingly have a major focus on the story of Patrick Spikes.

will seemingly have a major focus on In 2020, Spikes pleaded no contest to dealing stolen property. He was required to do 250 hours of community service and pay $25,308 in restitution, which according to court records, $6,703 went to Disney and $10,700 to NBA Player Robin Lopez.

Lopez is an admitted fan of the Disney Parks and bought items

When pressed for information, NBA Player Robin Lopez had no further information regarding the whereabouts of the missing Buzzy animatronic, and Patrick Spikes denies that he was the one that stole it, addressing his own size versus the size of the animatronic, saying “it’d be ridiculous to steal a 300 pound animatronic.”

Stolen Kingdom producer Jeff Tremaine said: ​​“Josh and Sam somehow found me and introduced me to this story I found so compelling. I was inspired by not only this story, but by these young filmmakers. Having been a part of some Disneyland