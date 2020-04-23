More Details Released Regarding Patrick Spikes Criminal Investigation and Plea Deal

by | Apr 23, 2020 11:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

More details have been released about the plea deal that was struck with Patrick Spikes, the former Walt Disney World Cast Member who snuck around backstage stealing costume pieces, signs, and manuals and later sold them on Ebay, according to the Orlando Sentinel. 

What’s Happening:

  • More details about the plea deal that Patrick Spikes, a former Walt Disney World Resort Cast Member who recently was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of park memorabilia, has been made public.
  • Under the plea deal, Spikes pleaded no contest to dealing stolen property. He was required to do 250 hours of community service and pay $25,308 in restitution, which according to court records, $6,703 went to Disney and $10,700 to NBA Player Robin Lopez.
  • Lopez is an admitted fan of the Disney Parks and bought items that he thought were legitimately acquired from Spikes on Ebay, including the costume pieces of the notoriously missing Buzzy animatronic and a sign featuring General Knowledge from Cranium Command at Epcot, a sign for The Great Movie Ride, and a Cast Member Costume. After interviews with Detectives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez said he was willing to press criminal charges against Spikes.
  • According to court records, Spikes has already paid the restitution fees and performed the hours needed for his community service.
  • A redacted list of the stolen items recovered was also released, mostly consisting of signs and ride manuals but also featuring a piece allegedly worth $34,556: An animatronic head from the Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom.
  • The criminal case against Spikes is considered closed, as is the one with his cousin, Blaytin Touton, who helped him with the thefts. Touton also avoided jail time by taking a plea deal.
  • The Orange County Sheriff’s Office won’t release all the details though, because they are still part of other ongoing criminal investigations, or reveal too much of Walt Disney World’s Security Plan.
  • Although another closed case, Alicia Reese, who had been connected to Patrick Spikes, was working at Walt Disney World and at Universal Orlando when she got caught removing items from the parks when she wasn’t working. According to an arrest affidavit, she was trying to remove ride manuals though it’s not specified which attractions. She wasn’t charged, but also secretly recorded her entire conversation with Disney security and later shared it with Spikes, and was later charged with a third-degree felony of unlawful interception of wire/oral communications.
  • Spikes has also claimed that he had recruited at least one other woman to assist with stealing items from the parks.
  • When pressed for information, NBA Player Robin Lopez had no further information regarding the whereabouts of the missing Buzzy animatronic, and Patrick Spikes denies that he was the one that stole it, addressing his own size versus the size of the animatronic, saying “It’d be ridiculous to steal a 300 pound animatronic.”
  • According to court records, Buzzy has been valued at $400,000.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend