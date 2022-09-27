Walt Disney World Announces Updates to Hotel Operations for Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has released additional updates on hotel operations over the next few days due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
What’s Happening:
- For the safety of guests and Cast Members, guests must check in to their hotel on Wednesday, September 28th, by 3:00 p.m. Please feel free to reschedule your trip or cancel your stay with us; any customary cancellation fees will be waived.
- Guests that are checked in by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday will be asked to shelter in place at their resort for the duration of the storm, this includes any resort-to-resort transfers.
- Guests are strongly encouraged to enjoy food and beverage offerings at the parks and Disney Springs before returning to their Resort hotels.
- Dining options for Guests staying in Resort hotels will vary, and in some cases may be very limited. Where available, restaurants will accept walk-ups only; Guests will not need dining reservations.
- Characters will not be available in character dining locations on Wednesday and Thursday.
- The Grand Floridian Spa will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th.
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, September 28th through Friday, September 30th due to the weather.
- For additional information on closures across the rest of Walt Disney World, click here.
