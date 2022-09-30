LEGOLAND Florida to Reopen on Saturday, October 1st

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has announced plans to reopen the LEGOLAND Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Parks tomorrow, October 1st.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Theme Park will reopen at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st for regular operating hours with Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party.
- Peppa Pig Theme Park will also open tomorrow at noon.
- During this unusual time, certain park experiences may not be available.
- LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel have resumed normal operations.
- At this time, LEGOLAND Water Park and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat will remain temporarily closed.
- Any tickets dated for Wednesday, September 28th through this Sunday, October 2nd, will be automatically extended through December 31st, 2022.
- Any vacation stays during the park closure will be able to be rebooked without penalty.
- More information can be found on LEGOLAND Florida’s Operational Updates page.
More Orlando Theme Park Reopening News:
- Universal Orlando Resort has revealed additional details on their phased reopening plans. Volcano Bay is now open to all guests, and tonight’s Halloween Horror Nights event will go ahead as scheduled, with the rest of the Resort returning to regular operation tomorrow.
- Walt Disney World has begun a phased reopening of the four theme parks this morning, and we were able to head to EPCOT to see how the park is holding up following Hurricane Ian.
- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex remained closed on Friday, September 30th and will re-open on Saturday, October 1st.