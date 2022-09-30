LEGOLAND Florida to Reopen on Saturday, October 1st

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has announced plans to reopen the LEGOLAND Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Parks tomorrow, October 1st.

What’s Happening:

  • LEGOLAND Theme Park will reopen at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st for regular operating hours with Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party.
  • Peppa Pig Theme Park will also open tomorrow at noon.
  • During this unusual time, certain park experiences may not be available.
  • LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel have resumed normal operations.
  • At this time, LEGOLAND Water Park and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat will remain temporarily closed.
  • Any tickets dated for Wednesday, September 28th through this Sunday, October 2nd, will be automatically extended through December 31st, 2022.
  • Any vacation stays during the park closure will be able to be rebooked without penalty.
  • More information can be found on LEGOLAND Florida’s Operational Updates page.

