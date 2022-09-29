Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to Reopen on Saturday, October 1st

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will remain closed on Friday, September 30th and will re-open on Saturday, October 1st.

All attractions, exhibits, programs and the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour will be open for regular operating hours from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. beginning October 1st.

A statement from the complex in regards to Hurricane Ian reads as follows: “As our neighbors and crew members throughout the state continue to assess damage caused by Hurricane Ian, we are keeping everyone in our thoughts. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be here to support the community and our crew members as they begin to repair and rebuild.”



