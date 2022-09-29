Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to Reopen on Saturday, October 1st

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will remain closed on Friday, September 30th and will re-open on Saturday, October 1st.
What’s Happening:
- All attractions, exhibits, programs and the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour will be open for regular operating hours from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. beginning October 1st.
- The Future Voyagers offer will be extended until October 9th, and Taste of Space will begin Monday, October 3rd.
- A statement from the complex in regards to Hurricane Ian reads as follows:
- “As our neighbors and crew members throughout the state continue to assess damage caused by Hurricane Ian, we are keeping everyone in our thoughts. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be here to support the community and our crew members as they begin to repair and rebuild.”
More on Hurricane Ian:
- SeaWorld Orlando and its neighboring parks will also remain closed on Friday, September 30th, as well as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.
- Walt Disney World has announced plans to begin a phased approach to reopening on Friday, September 30th.
- Commercial operations at the Orlando International Airport have been suspended today (Thursday, September 29th). Additionally, roads leading to the airport are closed due to flooding.
- The return of the current sailing of the Disney Fantasy may be delayed a day to Saturday, October 1st.