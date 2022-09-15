Taste of Space Returns September 30 at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is once again offering a new menu of mouth-watering drinks, dips, desserts and soups at the Taste of Space food festival. Plus, guests can look forward to festive after-hours events, including the second Annual Taste of Space “Marstini” Shake-Off contest and more.

Taste of Space: Fall Bites! will take place at several eateries throughout the visitor complex.

New this year is Space Bowl Bistro at Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, where guests can indulge in the fall flavors of a cranberry smoothie.

The Orbit Cafe will feature a delicious cheesy potato casserole with an artisan bratwurst, a black forest cupcake and a citrus gelatin dessert with a lemon foam topping, served in a mini beer tankard.

Guests also can enjoy a hearty bowl of beer cheese soup topped with crunchy bacon and served with a fresh pretzel, or pumpkin cheesecake at Moon Rock Cafe.

For more dessert, Milky Way will offer a delicate and delicious apple blossom pastry with caramel drizzle.

Guests who add the Chat with an Astronaut enhancement to their regular admission can indulge in beer cheese dip with a fresh pretzel. Local brews will also be available for purchase inside Planet Play.

Taste of Space: Fall Bites! is included with regular admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. With the purchase of any two Taste of Space meals, guests will receive a commemorative pin, available at the Space Shop, while supplies last.

Back by popular demand, the second Annual Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off event will take place on October 7, from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Recommended for guests 21+, the Marstini Shake-Off promises a smorgasbord of both liquids and solids that showcase the flavors of the season.

Participants will cheer on local bartenders from Playalinda Brewing Company: Brix Project, Third Culture Kitchen, The Space Bar and Jack & Harry’s as they create their version of the perfect Marstini.

Guests can sample drinks and then vote for their favorites. Stroll through various culinary stations featuring special fall menus designed to complement the liquid libations while mingling with veteran NASA astronauts and other special guests.

Tickets for the Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off are $159 per person + tax, and are available for purchase online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets#SpecialEvents

A new finale event will take place this year on November 4. Details will be announced soon.

