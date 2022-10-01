Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Toys from “Andor,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Return of the Jedi” During Pulse Con 2022

Today during Hasbro Pulse Con 2022, the popular toy company revealed a number of new action figures and roleplay accessories for the Star Wars Vintage Collection and Black Series lines.

First Hasbro showcased the event exclusives for Pulse Con 2022, starting with the Cassian Andor / B2-EMO two-pack in the six-inch Black Series.

The other Pulse Con exclusive is The Mandalorian Rescue Set in the 3 ¾-inch The Vintage Collection, which includes action figures depicting Din Djarin, Grogu, a Moff Gideon, and a Dark Trooper.

Andor is also getting The Vintage Collection treatment with action figures of Cassian himself and rebel cell leader Vel Sartha.

From The Bad Batch, Hunter is coming to The Vintage Collection.

Pivoting back to The Black Series, the line is adding Cassian Andor (in an individual package without B2), Bix Caleen, and Mon Mothma from Andor. Also, Axe Woves from The Mandalorian will join The Black Series.

But we’re most excited about another six-inch figure from Andor, namely Stellan Skarsgard’s character Luthen Rael.

Hasbro will be celebrating Return of the Jedi’s 40th anniversary with reissues of The Black Series figures depicting Han Solo and Princess Leia in their Endor gear, plus an Imperial Scout Trooper.

And at long last, Wicket the Ewok will be joining The Black Series for the first time ever.

More 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi The Black Series figure reissues will include Lando Calrissian in his Skiff Guard disguise, Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, R2-D2 (with a new sculpt), and an Imperial Royal Guard. The “definitive” Return of the Jedi Darth Vader is also coming to The Black Series.

Fans of the Cantina Band from the original Star Wars film (AKA Episode 4 – A New Hope) will want to pick up this troop building pack that includes seven Bith musicians.

Other pipeline reveals from Hasbro today includes an Endor bunker playset and more characters from Return of the Jedi in The Vintage Collection, several new The Book of Boba Fett characters for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber for the Force FX Elite series, a life-size Clone Trooper roleplay helmet, and a reissue of the character Howzer from The Bad Batch with his correct name on the packaging.

Many of the above-listed toys are now available for pre-order at the official Hasbro Pulse website.