20th Century Studios Acquires Rights to Upcoming Graphic Novel “Night of the Ghoul”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios has secured the rights to Night of the Ghoul, an upcoming graphic novel by Eisner and Harvey-winning author Scott Snyder and illustrator Francesco Francavilla.

What’s Happening:

  • Rob Savage is set to direct the adaptation of Night of the Ghoul, with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen producing.
  • This reteams studio, director and producers of The Boogeyman, the adaptation of the Stephen King novel that 20th Century and Disney release next year.
  • Snyder and Francavilla will also serve as executive producers.
  • The story follows a father and son looking into the true story behind a long-lost horror film from the golden era of monster movies. But as they dig deeper, they risk unleashing the very thing the supposedly destroyed film had meant to keep hidden.
  • The first issue of Night of the Ghoul will be out in print from Darkhorse Comics on Wednesday.

More Disney Movie News:

Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney