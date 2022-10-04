20th Century Studios Acquires Rights to Upcoming Graphic Novel “Night of the Ghoul”

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios has secured the rights to Night of the Ghoul, an upcoming graphic novel by Eisner and Harvey-winning author Scott Snyder and illustrator Francesco Francavilla.
What's Happening:
- Rob Savage is set to direct the adaptation of Night of the Ghoul, with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen producing.
- This reteams studio, director and producers of The Boogeyman, the adaptation of the Stephen King novel that 20th Century and Disney release next year.
- Snyder and Francavilla will also serve as executive producers.
- The story follows a father and son looking into the true story behind a long-lost horror film from the golden era of monster movies. But as they dig deeper, they risk unleashing the very thing the supposedly destroyed film had meant to keep hidden.
- The first issue of Night of the Ghoul will be out in print from Darkhorse Comics on Wednesday.
