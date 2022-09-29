Freya Allan to Star in Newly Named “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

According to Deadline, Freya Allan is set to star in the newly named Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from 20th Century Studios.

What’s Happening:

Freya Allan ( The Witcher ) joins Owen Teague ( Stephen King’s It ) as the lead ape in the new Planet of the Apes film, with Peter Macon ( The Orville ) also joining the cast.

starts an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s . The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters in 2024.

hits theaters in 2024. Planet of the Apes is a longtime franchise for 20th Century Studios, with multiple films and subsequent remakes since 1968.

