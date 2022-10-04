“Hocus Pocus 2” Now #1 Film Premiere on Disney+ In The U.S. To Date

The Sanderson Sisters are back and everyone wants to see them! Disney has announced that Hocus Pocus 2 is now the number one film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date!

What’s Happening:

The highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie Hocus Pocus 2 is the #1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release.

is the #1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler ( The First Wives Club, Beaches ), Sarah Jessica Parker ( Sex and the City, Divorce ), Kathy Najimy ( Sister Act, Younger ), Sam Richardson ( The Tomorrow War) , Doug Jones (The Shape of Water ), Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl) , Belissa Escobedo ( American Horror Stories ), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt ), Froy Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf ), with Tony Hale ( Veep ) and Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ( Dumplin, The Proposal ) from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo ( Workaholics ) and a story by David Kirschner ( Hocus Pocus, Chucky ) & Blake Harris, and Jen D’Angelo, produced by Lynn Harris ( King Richard, The Shallows ), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise), David Kirschner ( Hocus Pocus, Chucky ), and Adam Shankman ( Disenchanted , Hairspray ) serving as executive producers.

stars Bette Midler ( ), Sarah Jessica Parker ( ), Kathy Najimy ( ), Sam Richardson ( , Doug Jones ), Whitney Peak ( , Belissa Escobedo ( ), Lilia Buckingham ), Froy Gutierrez ( ), with Tony Hale ( ) and Hannah Waddingham ( ). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ( ) from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo ( ) and a story by David Kirschner ( ) & Blake Harris, and Jen D’Angelo, produced by Lynn Harris ( ), with Ralph Winter franchise), David Kirschner ( ), and Adam Shankman ( ) serving as executive producers. You can check out our review of Hocus Pocus 2 here here