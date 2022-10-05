“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Comes to Your Fridge in New Sprite Ad

A new ad for Sprite Zero Sugar features the famed Dora Milaje from Marvel’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The new ad for Sprite Zero Sugar features a man going to his fridge to grab a soda before finding a portal to Wakanda.

A member of the Dora Milaje, the royal guard of Wakanda, appears in the fridge.

Watch the full commercial for Sprite Zero Sugar and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on November 11th.

