“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Comes to Your Fridge in New Sprite Ad

A new ad for Sprite Zero Sugar features the famed Dora Milaje from Marvel’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- The new ad for Sprite Zero Sugar features a man going to his fridge to grab a soda before finding a portal to Wakanda.
- A member of the Dora Milaje, the royal guard of Wakanda, appears in the fridge.
- Watch the full commercial for Sprite Zero Sugar and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:
- Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on November 11th.
More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.
- The new ad comes just a couple of days after the debut of a new trailer and some new posters for the highly anticipated upcoming film.
