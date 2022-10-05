Guided Tours Return To Disneyland Resort With Reservations Now Available For Two Experiences

Disneyland fans can get a closer look at the park they love with the return of Guided Tours at the Disneyland Resort, with reservations now available for two special experiences.

Today, the Disney Parks social media handles announced the return of Guided Tours at the Disneyland Resort. Starting today, guests can book reservations for two exciting offerings:

The latest guided tour offering highlighting Walt, “Walt’s Main Street Story”, highlights hidden details, little-known facts and endearing trivia about Disneyland Park’s magnificent Main Street, U.S.A. The experience also includes a visit to Walt’s apartment, refreshments on the apartment patio, Disney PhotoPass photos of your party and more.

You can now book reservations for these experiences on the official Disneyland website.

