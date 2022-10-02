Disney Parks Shared a Heartwarming TikTok That Will Make You Smile

This TikTok video that Disney Parks put out has been making its way around the internet and for good reason. If you need a reason to smile today, check this out.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks has shared a video on their TikTok that is sure to put a smile on your face.

It starts with a young man asking a stranger who is a sweet older gentleman who is a veteran, if he wanted to go to Disneyland

To the man's surprise, he was shocked that he asked but said that's great and asked if he really wanted to take him.

You see in the video that he has not been on a ride in over 50 years and the bond that these two create in the video is so sweet.

He is asked how it feels to be at Disneyland today, and he says it is one of the best days of his life. He said that he feels like he might be dreaming or something.

You never know what impact you can have on someone's life, so always choose kindness and love.

You can see this heartwarming video below.