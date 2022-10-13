Disneyland Paris Announces Refurbishment Schedule For Remainder of 2022

Disneyland Paris has announced their refurbishment calendar for the remainder of the year, and will see numerous attractions close for a few days while two other attractions are closed until further notice.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has announced a number of refurbishments that take place throughout the remaining months of the year.

The Disneyland Railroad will be closed for refurbishment from November 7 to November 10

Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains will be closed for refurbishment from November 7 to November 18

Discoveryland’s Orbitron will be closed for refurbishment from November 21 to November 25

Pavillon des Princesses will be closed for refurbishment from November 28 to December 2

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain will be closed for refurbishment from December 5 to December 09

While the above refurbishments are scheduled really for only a few days at a time, there are other refurbishments taking place in the park that are longer, with both “it’s a small world” and Les Mysteres du Nautilus both closed until further notice.

