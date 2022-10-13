Disneyland Paris Announces Refurbishment Schedule For Remainder of 2022

Disneyland Paris has announced their refurbishment calendar for the remainder of the year, and will see numerous attractions close for a few days while two other attractions are closed until further notice.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced a number of refurbishments that take place throughout the remaining months of the year.
- The Disneyland Railroad will be closed for refurbishment from November 7 to November 10
- Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains will be closed for refurbishment from November 7 to November 18
- Discoveryland’s Orbitron will be closed for refurbishment from November 21 to November 25
- Pavillon des Princesses will be closed for refurbishment from November 28 to December 2
- Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain will be closed for refurbishment from December 5 to December 09
- While the above refurbishments are scheduled really for only a few days at a time, there are other refurbishments taking place in the park that are longer, with both “it’s a small world” and Les Mysteres du Nautilus both closed until further notice.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Recently, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria visited the Disneyland Paris resort to treat her family to some spooky fun during the park’s Halloween festivities.
- While there are refurbishments taking place at Disneyland Paris throughout the last months of the year, those same months will also include the release of special collectible figures from Kevin and Jody that showcase attractions (past and present) of Disneyland Park to celebrate the destination’s 30th anniversary!
- Following a summer break, Disneyland Paris’ Pass Annuel Showtime! is back for more exclusive reveals and sneak and peeks at the holiday events, merchandise and shows coming soon to the Resort.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning