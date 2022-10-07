Disneyland Paris’ “Pass Annuel Showtime!” Returns with Halloween Fun, Sneak Peek at Christmas Merchandise, and More

Following a summer break, Disneyland Paris’ Pass Annuel Showtime! is back for more exclusive reveals and sneak and peeks at the holiday events, merchandise and shows coming soon to the Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris ’ Pass Annuel Showtime! has returned in a new location—featuring a different stage backdrop—and with a fun opening sequence.

Since Halloween is nearly here, the emphasis of this Season 2 kickoff was about all festivities coming to the Resort.

Of course in true DLP fashion, entertainment cast members took to the stage to perform some of the Halloween hits, and even Melanie Ravenswood and The Phantom (Phantom Manor) were there to wow.

In the latest edition of DLP’s monthly offering, fans learned more about: Halloween and Chrstimas Fashions Seasonal Merchandise Collections Minnie Mouse Collection Holiday Decorations Around the Park.

During the evening, Étienne from the merchandise department showcased several of the new items, while InsidEars offered insight on where guests will be able to shop for their favorites.

Villains Spirit Jersey

Earlier this week the resort revealed a new Spirit Jersey featuring three of the vilest Disney villains!

Maleficent, Ursula and the Evil Queen are grace the back of the shirt, right between the words "Fabulously Villainous"

Christmas/Noel Collection

It’s never too early to start planning for Christmas! Just like Walt Disney World and Disneyland, DLP will feature festive Spirit Jerseys for the family and a new Ear Headband.

There’s even a series of collectible figures and ornaments designed after the parade floats from “Mickey et sa Parade étincelante de Noël” (Mickey and his Sparkling Christmas Parade).

Stitch Magnets

The little troublemaker is the star of a series of puffy magnets! The designs span various holidays like Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

Munchlings

How adorable are the Munchlings?! These sweet smelling plushes (that debuted at D23 Expo 2022) look like tasty treats found at the Disney Parks bakeries. Guests will soon see these cuties at Disneyland Paris.

Collectibles by Kevin and Jody

Designers Kevin and Jody continue their fabulous series of figurines with three collectibles themed to the Resort. The Dragon under Sleeping Beauty, the Timekeeper (and Nine Eyes!) and Sleeping Beauty Castle itself are among the latest offerings coming to DLP.

Minnie Mouse Fashion Collection

Your favorite fashionista, Minnie Mouse is the muse behind the newest apparel and accessories series to hit store shelves.

Guests will love the striking black, bold red, bright orange and shocking pink color palette that’s displayed across hats, scarves, bags, dishes, shoes and more.

There’s also an exclusive globe ornament featuring Minnie in her new fashions.

Disneyland Paris Monopoly

Disneyland Paris fun comes to Monopoly in this special edition of the classic board games.

Chance and Community Chest cards have received some magical updates, and players can purchase various attractions and lands as they make their way around the board.

Halloween Spectacular on the Castle

Finally, two of the entertainment/program cast members took the stage to discuss the Halloween decorations sprinkled throughout Parc Disneyland .

. Additionally guests will be dazzled by the fabulous Projection Show on the castle that features plenty of villains, ghosts, and spooky spirits. Happy Halloween!

Watch at Home:

You can catch a full replay of the presentation on the Disneyland Paris YouTube Channel (in French—currently no English subtitles).

About Pass Annuel Showtime!:

The live streamed show is presented on the first Wednesday of the month and will inform guests of the latest Disney news, specials, discounts and Annual Passholder exclusives. The series is broadcast live in French, in the past English subtitles have been available in playback however this edition does not yet have the translation.

The show is hosted by the Pass Annuel Manager, Arthur Baillargeau and Disneyland Paris original characters Betty Rose and Jimmy Ocean.

Pass Annuel Showtime! is back to close out 2022. Stay tuned for more news, information and sneak peeks of what’s happening on stage and behind the scenes at the Disneyland Paris Resort.