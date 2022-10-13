Hulu Orders “Interior Chinatown” Series, Jimmy O. Yang To Star

Hulu has ordered a 10 episode series based on the book, Interior Chinatown, with Taika Waititi and star Jimmy O. Yang attached.

What’s Happening:

Hulu Interior Chinatown.

The series, which will bear the same name as the book on which it is bases, will star Jimmy O. Yang ( Crazy Rich Asians, Space Force) and Taika Waititi ( Jojo Rabbit ) will direct the pilot and executive produce.

and Taika Waititi ( will direct the pilot and executive produce. Yang will play Willis Wu, a background actor in a procedural cop show called “Black & White.” Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables and dreaming about a whole world beyond Chinatown. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, and in the process discovers what it feels like to be in the spotlight.

This is just the latest of a number of book-to-television adaptations at Hulu, following others like Tiny Beautiful Things, The Other Black Girl, and Black Cake.

More Hulu News: