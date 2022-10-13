Hulu Orders “Interior Chinatown” Series, Jimmy O. Yang To Star

Hulu has ordered a 10 episode series based on the book, Interior Chinatown, with Taika Waititi and star Jimmy O. Yang attached.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of a drama series from 20th Television from creator Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller, Interior Chinatown.
- The series, which will bear the same name as the book on which it is bases, will star Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians, Space Force) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct the pilot and executive produce.
- Yang will play Willis Wu, a background actor in a procedural cop show called “Black & White.” Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables and dreaming about a whole world beyond Chinatown. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, and in the process discovers what it feels like to be in the spotlight.
- This is just the latest of a number of book-to-television adaptations at Hulu, following others like Tiny Beautiful Things, The Other Black Girl, and Black Cake.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu’s The Hardy Boys has begun production on its final chapter, with the series set to wrap up after its upcoming third season.
- Hulu has released the trailer and key art for GOD FORBID: THE SEX SCANDAL THAT BROUGHT DOWN A DYNASTY, an original documentary that tells the true story of a pool attendant and his entanglement that even affected a presidential election.
- Former network head Robert Greenblatt is bringing the tragic tale of a fraternity hazing gone wrong to Hulu in a limited series,