Hulu’s “The Hardy Boys” to End After Third Season

Hulu’s The Hardy Boys has begun production on its final chapter. The series will wrap up after its upcoming third season, according to Variety.

Filming has begun for the final eight, hour-long episodes of the series, which debuted on Hulu in 2020.

The third season will, as you might expect, pick up right after the cliffhanger events of the second season, which released back in April on the streamer.

Variety also reports that Bailee Madison ( Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin ) has joined the cast and will be playing Drew Darrow, a “fun but often frustrating new ally with a brilliant mind and appetite for magic and mysteries.”

) has joined the cast and will be playing Drew Darrow, a “fun but often frustrating new ally with a brilliant mind and appetite for magic and mysteries.” The third season of The Hardy Boys is expected to premiere next year.

is expected to premiere next year. The series comes from Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambur Productions.

What they’re saying:

Pam Westman, president of Nelvana: “From its inception, it’s been a joy to work with Lambur Productions, Hulu and YTV on The Hardy Boys and introduce these iconic characters and gripping adventures to a new generation. The exceptional cast and crew brought the revered Hardy Boys adventures to life, successfully engaged audiences around the world and garnered awards and critical acclaim. As this mystery comes to a close, we’re looking forward to providing fans with more mystery-solving action, surprising turn-of-events, and laughs in a wild final season.”

Cast:

Rohan Campbell ( Virgin River ) as ‘Frank Hardy’

) as ‘Frank Hardy’ Alexander Elliot ( Locke and Key ) as ‘Joe Hardy’

) as ‘Joe Hardy’ Keana Lyn ( The Yard ) as ‘Callie Shaw’

) as ‘Callie Shaw’ Adam Swain ( A Million Little Things

Cristian Perri ( A Simple Favor ) as ‘Phil Cohen’

) as ‘Phil Cohen’ Riley O’Donnell ( Big Top Academy ) as ‘Biff Hooper’

) as ‘Biff Hooper’ Joining the cast this season are Canadian actors: Krista Nazaire ( Before We Crash ) as ‘Belinda Conrad’ Sadie Munroe ( Workin’ Moms ) as ‘Lucy Wayne’



