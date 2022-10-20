Excelsior! Stan Lee Comic Cover Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

Funko is celebrating one of Marvel Comics’ biggest icons with their latest Comic Cover Pop! No, no, it’s not a masked hero with otherworldly powers, but rather the one and only Stan Lee! The beloved legend is joining the ranks of his popular characters in this new collectible designed for fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics have brought us thousands of incredible stories and characters (both good and bad) but much of it wouldn’t be possible without the mastermind that is Stan Lee.

Funko is continuing their new tradition of Comic Cover Pop! figures, but this time they’re honoring Stan the Man himself.

The comic creator and visionary storyteller is featured here in khaki slacks, a yellow button down, white sneakers and large gold-framed glasses. Adding to the fun, his right hand is pointing while the left is shaped like “thwip” or Spider-Man hands: ready to sling a web!

Behind him is a full scale comic cover that also showcases his animated image in front of a variety of Marvel Comics adjectives that apply to his popular characters: “Fantastic” (Fantastic Four) “Mighty” (Thor) “Uncanny” (X-Men) “Amazing” (Spider-Man) “Incredible” (Hulk)

The Pop! is packaged in a hard protector case (figure is not removable) that’s designed to be displayed amongst all your nerdy collectibles.

The Stan Lee Comic Cover Pop! sells for $19.99 and is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

A link to the individual item can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Stan Lee

"Excelsior! This Marvel Stan Lee Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case from Funko is not your ordinary Pop! Vinyl figure. This is a special Pop! that features the comic book legend, Stan Lee, with a cool backdrop displaying that iconic comic book cover and a hard protector case to keep him in top form! It's a terrific centerpiece for any comic book collection.”

Marvel Stan Lee Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case – $19.99

Figures measure 3 3/4-inches tall

Hard protector case measures 11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches

