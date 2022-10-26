“20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda” Airing Friday, November 4th on ABC

ABC’s 20/20 will present a special episode next week celebrating the imminent release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What’s Happening:

  • 20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda is set to air Friday, November 4th at 8p|7c on ABC.
  • No further details on the special have been announced at this time.

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11th, 2022.

