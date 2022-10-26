“20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda” Airing Friday, November 4th on ABC

ABC’s 20/20 will present a special episode next week celebrating the imminent release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- 20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda is set to air Friday, November 4th at 8p|7c on ABC.
- No further details on the special have been announced at this time.
About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11th, 2022.
More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News
- Music superstar Rihanna will indeed be contributing to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the lead single “Lift Me Up.”
- Popular makeup brand MAC Cosmetics is taking fans to Wakanda with a new limited edition collection inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The vibe of advanced nation is embodied across bold colors, and sleek silhouettes in this powerful series fans will be anxious to get their hands on.
- Celebrating the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Funko invites fans to explore the Kingdom of Wakanda at its Funko Hollywood store from November 16th – 28th.