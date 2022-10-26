Rihanna to Release “Lift Me Up” Lead Single from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” This Friday

As teased by Marvel’s official Twitter account yesterday, music superstar Rihanna will indeed be contributing to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the lead single “Lift Me Up,” as reported by Variety.
What’s Happening:
- “Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler.
- The song will be released this Friday, October 28th ahead of the movie, which opens in theaters on November 11th.
- You can hear a small sample of “Lift Me Up” in the video below:
- Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label is releasing “Lift Me Up” in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.
- This single will mark Rihanna’s return to music after her last full-length release, “Anti,” dropped in 2016.
- You can pre-save “Lift Me Up” on both Spotify and Apple Music.
What They’re Saying:
- Songwriter Tems said: “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”