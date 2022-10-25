Marvel Shares Cryptic Message Regarding “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

With the highly anticipated theatrical debut of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just a couple of weeks away, Marvel has shared a cryptic message regarding the film on Twitter.
- The tweet simply features the eyes emoji, the Wakanda Forever hashtag and a 15-second video.
- The video sees the logo for the film fade away as the first ‘R’ in ‘FOREVER’ remains and moves to the center of the screen as the date “10.28.22″ appears beneath it.
- With no additional information provided for the tweet, fans of course immediately began sharing their theories.
- The top theory seems to be that this Friday (October 28), we will get the debut of a single from pop superstar Rihanna that will headline the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- However, at this time, we don’t know for sure what this tweet from Marvel means.
More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.
- The new ad comes just a couple of days after the debut of a new trailer and some new posters for the highly anticipated upcoming film.
