ESPN Issues Statement on Alleged SkyCam Wire Interference During Patriots Game

ESPN has issued a statement on alleged SkyCam wire interference that took place during Monday night’s Patriots game.

  • Football fans across social media have alleged that the ESPN SkyCam, which runs across a wire to provide coverage of games, interfered with the trajectory of a ball thrown during Monday night’s Patriots game.
  • You can see the alleged interference in the video clip below:

  • ESPN issued the following statement through their public relations Twitter:
    • “This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring. This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols.”

