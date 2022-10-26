ESPN Issues Statement on Alleged SkyCam Wire Interference During Patriots Game

ESPN has issued a statement on alleged SkyCam wire interference that took place during Monday night’s Patriots game.
What’s Happening:
- Football fans across social media have alleged that the ESPN SkyCam, which runs across a wire to provide coverage of games, interfered with the trajectory of a ball thrown during Monday night’s Patriots game.
- You can see the alleged interference in the video clip below:
- ESPN issued the following statement through their public relations Twitter:
- “This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring. This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols.”
More ESPN News:
- ESPN has sold a majority interest in X Games to MSP Sports Capital.
- Marvel and the NBA have teamed up for a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promotional campaign ahead of the film’s November release.
- In the midst of what is on track to be a record-breaking season of viewership, the Walt Disney Company, ESPN and Formula 1 have extended their relationship with a new, multi-year contract that will keep F1 races on ESPN Networks in the United States through the 2025 season.