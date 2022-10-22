Disney, ESPN and Formula 1 Sign New Multi-Year Contract to Keep F1 Races on ESPN Through 2025

In the midst of what is on track to be a record-breaking season of viewership, the Walt Disney Company, ESPN and Formula 1 have extended their relationship with a new, multi-year contract that will keep F1 races on ESPN Networks in the United States through the 2025 season.

The renewal was announced at the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2022 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex., the second of two U.S. stops for F1 during the 2022 season.

Under the renewal, at least 16 races will air on ABC

Also, all race telecasts on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will continue the commercial-free presentation used over the past five seasons, a format that has set ESPN’s coverage apart and proved very popular with viewers.

The new agreement also includes expanded direct-to-consumer rights, giving ESPN flexibility to roll out additional ways for fans in the U.S. to consume F1 content over the next three years, including on ESPN+, with details to be announced later.

After setting a record in 2021 for the most-viewed F1 season ever on U.S. television with an average of 949,000 viewers per race, the average has moved into seven figures in 2022. Through 18 races, live F1 telecasts are averaging 1.2 million viewers on ESPN networks – with multiple events attracting race-record television audiences.

Earlier this year, the telecast of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on ABC generated an average viewership of 2.6 million, the largest U.S. audience on record for a live F1 race.

All race weekends will continue to include live telecasts of all three practice sessions and qualifying (including the F1 Sprint) as well as pre-race and post-race coverage. The new agreement includes an increased focus on qualifying, with more sessions airing on ESPN or ESPN2.

ESPN Deportes will continue as the Spanish-language home of F1 in the U.S. and ESPN’s coverage of F1 also includes a dedicated site

In addition, ESPN studio shows including SportsCenter will continue on-site coverage from races in the U.S., including the new event in Las Vegas for 2023, with coverage at other races potentially added. ESPN also will be creating additional ancillary programming on its platforms to support its F1 coverage over the next three years.

During each of the five seasons that F1 has been on ESPN networks since its return, the amount of F1 content on ESPN television and digital platforms has steadily increased. This year, the Sky Sports F1 programs Ted’s Qualifying Notebook and Ted’s Race Notebook were added, airing on ESPN3 during race weekends, and the video podcast program Unlapped began appearing on the ESPN YouTube channel.

Formula 1 returned to its original U.S. television home in 2018 – the first race ever aired in the country was on ABC in 1962. F1 races also aired on ESPN from 1984-1997.

Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix will air live on ABC with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. The next event in the 2022 F1 season is the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 30. The race will air live on ESPN at 3:55 p.m. ET.

