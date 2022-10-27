Disney Channel and Disney Junior Announce Holiday Season Programming Plans

An abundance of cheerful and festive programming for the whole family to enjoy is coming to Disney Channel and Disney Junior this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

is a new stop-motion holiday special that follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday. The special is a collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, directed by David H. Brooks (Ultra City Smiths), with original music from songwriting team Laura Schein and Ben Zeadman (Honor Society). Real-life couple Brock Powell (Disney Channel’s Hamster & Gretel) and Camryn Grimes (The Young and the Restless) voice Santa and Mrs. Claus, respectively.

Also included as part of Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays programming event are holiday-themed episodes of hit series, including the following:

The Villains of Valley View – “How the Villains Stole Christmas”

Friday, December 2nd, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

Set in the past, Onyx issues an annual ruin Christmas challenge. The villain family breaks up into two teams to win it all but gets more than they bargained for.

BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes – “Hauntin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Friday, December 2nd, at 8:30 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

While planning an over-the-top Christmas bash, Parker encounters several ghostly visitors who teach him the true meaning of the holiday.

Raven’s Home – “A Country Cousin Christmas”

Friday, December 2nd, at 9:00 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

Alice’s mom Betty Jane pays a surprise visit to the Baxter home for the holidays, but her insistence on celebrating things her way puts a damper on Raven’s Christmas cheer. Meanwhile, Booker, Ivy and Neil help Victor with a charity event at the Chill Grill.

Big City Greens – “Virtually Christmas”

Saturday, December 3rd, at 9:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

Monday, December 5th, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Disney XD

In this half-hour special, when Cricket gets snowed in at the Remingtons’ on Christmas Eve, he attempts to recreate his family’s Christmas Eve traditions in a virtual reality video game. Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) guest stars as a virtual reality video game character, Mr. Extras.

For preschoolers, parents and caregivers, special holiday-themed episodes of favorite Disney Junior series are premiering all season long as part of Disney Junior’s Magical Holidays, including the following:

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends – “Halted Holiday/Merry Spidey Christmas”

Friday, November 11th, at 8:30 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

Friday, November 11th, at 12:30 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Halted Holiday” – When all roads to the city are blocked on Thanksgiving, Team Spidey works to clear up the traffic. Scott Porter ( Friday Night Lights ) guest stars as Gwen’s dad, George Stacy

) guest stars as Gwen’s dad, George Stacy “Merry Spidey Christmas” – Team Spidey uses their Glow Webs to save Christmas after baddies try to ruin it. Featuring the new original song “Merry Spidey Christmas,” written and performed by series’ songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

Puppy Dog Pals – “Wrap Party Pups/Fixing Santa’s Sleigh”

Thursday, December 1st, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Wrap Party Pubs” – The pets go on a mission to find Grace’s gift before she needs to swap presents.

“Fixing Santa’s Sleigh” – When Santa’s sleigh breaks down mid-delivery, the pets make it their mission to fix it.

Firebuds – “Hanukkah Hullabaloo/The Christmas Car-Sled Race”

Monday, November 28th, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

Friday, December 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Hanukkah Hullabaloo” – Bo gets carried away decorating his house for Hanukkah.

“The Christmas Car-Sled Race” – Bo enters a car-sled race to try to win his dad a Christmas present. Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Elena of Avalor) recur as Bo’s mom and dad, Beth and Bill Bayani, respectively.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – “The Gingerbread Palace”

Tuesday, November 29th, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

Friday, December 2nd, at 7:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

Alice and her friends build a gingerbread palace to host a Christmas dinner for all of Wonderland.

Eureka! – “Jingle Bog Rock”