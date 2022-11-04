Avantika to Star in Disney+ Series Adaptation of “A Crown of Wishes”

According to Deadline, actress Avantika is set to star in the new Disney+ young adult series A Crown of Wishes, based on the second book in Roshani Chokshi’s best-selling Star-Touched Queen series.
What’s Happening:
- Avantika, who starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin (the network’s first original with an Indian American lead), is attached to star and executive produce the Disney Branded Television project.
- A Crown of Wishes is a fantasy series rooted in Hindu mythology. The novel centers on Princess Gauri (Avantika), who is imprisoned after a failed siege against her malevolent brother, the King of Bharata. When Gauri is exiled from her kingdom, she reluctantly teams up with Vikram, an untrustworthy prince from a rival neighboring land, to enter the Tournament of Wishes. One wish will be granted to the winner, and though Princess Gauri and Prince Vikram have differing agendas, they will be forced into an uneasy alliance—and unexpected romance—while saving both their kingdoms.
- Zanne Devine (Easy A, Spin) of Montana North Media will executive produce alongside Avantika. Raj Raghavan of ColorCreative will be a co-executive producer. Jessica Sonnefeld Jolles of Montana North co-produces.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has shared an image from the upcoming animated feature continuing the Night at the Museum franchise, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, ahead of its debut on the platform in December.
- Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have been added to the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
- Disney+ has released trailers for three pieces of original holiday content, all set to debut in November and December – Best in Snow, Hip Hop Nutcracker and Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays.
