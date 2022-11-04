Avantika to Star in Disney+ Series Adaptation of “A Crown of Wishes”

According to Deadline, actress Avantika is set to star in the new Disney+ young adult series A Crown of Wishes, based on the second book in Roshani Chokshi’s best-selling Star-Touched Queen series.

What’s Happening:

Avantika, who starred in the Disney Channel Spin (the network’s first original with an Indian American lead), is attached to star and executive produce the Disney Branded Television project.

is a fantasy series rooted in Hindu mythology. The novel centers on Princess Gauri (Avantika), who is imprisoned after a failed siege against her malevolent brother, the King of Bharata. When Gauri is exiled from her kingdom, she reluctantly teams up with Vikram, an untrustworthy prince from a rival neighboring land, to enter the Tournament of Wishes. One wish will be granted to the winner, and though Princess Gauri and Prince Vikram have differing agendas, they will be forced into an uneasy alliance—and unexpected romance—while saving both their kingdoms. Zanne Devine (Easy A, Spin) of Montana North Media will executive produce alongside Avantika. Raj Raghavan of ColorCreative will be a co-executive producer. Jessica Sonnefeld Jolles of Montana North co-produces.

