Walt Disney World Cancelations and Closures Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to impact Florida this week, Walt Disney World has announced some closures and cancellations.

What’s Happening:

At this time, Walt Disney World has announced a handful of operational changes as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches.

Note: as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8th, these are the only cancelations and closures that have been announced — but stay tuned for further updates.

Mini-Golf and Water Parks:

UPDATE: The following information was on the Walt Disney World site around 8 a.m. but was removed from the site with the 9:45 a.m. update. It’s unclear whether there are still plans for these temporary closures, but here’s what it said just in case.

Hotel closures:

The following Resort hotels will be closed Wednesday, November 9th through Friday, November 11th: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney is currently contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations impacted by this change.

Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay and any cancellation fees will be waived.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Additionally, performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled for November 9th through the 11th.

Guests with pre-paid reservations for the show will be canceled and refunded to the original form of payment.

More on Subtropical Storm Nicole: