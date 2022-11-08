Walt Disney World Cancelations and Closures Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to impact Florida this week, Walt Disney World has announced some closures and cancellations.

What’s Happening:

  • At this time, Walt Disney World has announced a handful of operational changes as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches.
  • Note: as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8th, these are the only cancelations and closures that have been announced — but stay tuned for further updates.

Mini-Golf and Water Parks:

UPDATE: The following information was on the Walt Disney World site around 8 a.m. but was removed from the site with the 9:45 a.m. update. It’s unclear whether there are still plans for these temporary closures, but here’s what it said just in case.

Hotel closures:

  • The following Resort hotels will be closed Wednesday, November 9th through Friday, November 11th:
    • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
    • Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
    • Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
    • Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
  • Disney is currently contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations impacted by this change.
  • Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay and any cancellation fees will be waived.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

  • Additionally, performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled for November 9th through the 11th.
  • Guests with pre-paid reservations for the show will be canceled and refunded to the original form of payment.

More on Subtropical Storm Nicole: