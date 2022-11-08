Walt Disney World Cancelations and Closures Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to impact Florida this week, Walt Disney World has announced some closures and cancellations.
What’s Happening:
- At this time, Walt Disney World has announced a handful of operational changes as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches.
- Note: as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8th, these are the only cancelations and closures that have been announced — but stay tuned for further updates.
Mini-Golf and Water Parks:
- The following offerings will be closed on Thursday, November 10th:
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf
- Fantasia Gardens
- Fairways Miniature Golf
UPDATE: The following information was on the Walt Disney World site around 8 a.m. but was removed from the site with the 9:45 a.m. update. It’s unclear whether there are still plans for these temporary closures, but here’s what it said just in case.
Hotel closures:
- The following Resort hotels will be closed Wednesday, November 9th through Friday, November 11th:
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney is currently contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations impacted by this change.
- Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay and any cancellation fees will be waived.
Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue
- Additionally, performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled for November 9th through the 11th.
- Guests with pre-paid reservations for the show will be canceled and refunded to the original form of payment.
More on Subtropical Storm Nicole:
- Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are currently under a state of emergency issued by Florida Governor Ron Desantis ahead of the storm’s arrival.
- Disney Cruise Line has also made some adjustments to its itineraries due to the storm.