Central Florida Attractions Under State of Emergency As Subtropical Storm Nicole Approaches Region

As Central Florida is still recovering from the effects of the recent storm, Hurricane Ian, another storm is on approach and has most of the state, including the attractions of Orlando and surrounding areas, under a declared state of emergency.
What’s Happening:
- Subtropical Storm Nicole is on approach to the state of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis has put much of the state under a state of emergency.
- As of press time, the storm is expected to strengthen and make landfall on Florida’s coast as a category 1 hurricane, and the counties that play home to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and many of Central Florida’s major attractions are all under a tropical storm watch.
- According to the National Weather Service, The Orlando area faces an elevated risk of moderate flooding rainfall, with one projection seeing precipitation from the storm at over 4 inches. Nearby Seminole County may get up to 7 inches. There is also an elevated risk of tropical storm force winds (from 35-57 mph) and tornadoes hitting the Orlando area.
- As of press time, the storm is set to arrive on Thursday, Nov. 10th, and none of the parks in the area have made comments on their operations at this time. Nor are any updates currently available on the park’s official websites.
- Hurricane Ian blew through the region a little more than a month ago, and left notable impacts on the areas surrounding the theme parks of the area. The storm also resulted in the closure of the parks, and a phased reopening for many of them due to the extreme amounts of rainfall and water-based damage. The storm also resulted in the delay of the opening of LEGOLAND Florida’s newest attraction, Pirate River Quest.
- This week also marks the beginning of many holiday festivities, including the launches of holiday offerings at Universal Orlando and the SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration this weekend.
- With the ever-changing nature of weather events such as this, stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for any further updates.