Legoland Florida Announces Opening Date for Pirate River Quest as Well as New Annual Pass Line Up

Legoland Florida has announced the opening date of their newest attraction, Pirate River Quest, as well as an all-new annual pass line-up.

What's Happening:

Legoland Florida Resort announces Pirate River Quest will open January 12 and charts the course for 2023 as a year of fantastic family fun at the Theme Park built for kids.

Legoland invites fans to join the crew with the introduction of an all-new fleet of Annual Passes, starting at less than $13/month after a small down payment.

Pirate River Quest:

On this all-new attraction, captain-driven boats navigate the natural passageways of Lake Eloise and the historic Cypress Gardens.

The quest to uncover the lost treasure of Captain Redbeard of this family-friendly boat ride unfolds brick by brick with a variety of exciting sequences that tell the tale of a rowdy Lego pirate crew, a troop of mischievous monkeys and even a fearsome kraken.

Pirate Fest Weekends:

With the debut of Pirate River Quest, the Resort has set the course for family fun. Special events and exciting entertainment will deliver treasured moments throughout 2023, starting with Pirate Fest Weekends.

For five consecutive weekends, starting on January 21, families will enjoy pirate-packed days of play, including exclusive character meet-and-greets, exciting entertainment, Lego builds, and specialty food plus, it’s included with Theme Park admission or with an Annual Pass.

Annual Pass: