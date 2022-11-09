Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to Close Thursday, November 10th Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

With Tropical Storm Nicole hitting mainland Florida tonight, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have announced that the park will be closed this Thursday, November 10th.

What’s Happening:

  • Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 10th.
  • Currently, the park intends to reopen on Friday, November 11th.
  • Today, November 9th, the park will remain open through its regularly scheduled closing time of 6:00 p.m.
  • Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of animals and ambassadors during this time.
  • Guests are encouraged to check back on the Busch Gardens website and follow their social media channels for updates.
  • All date-intended tickets will be automatically extended through December 31st, 2022.
  • Busch Gardens joins Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando in announcing altered operating hours because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
  • Once we have weathered the storm, Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is currently set to return on Monday, November 14th, celebrating a decade of holiday cheers with all-new shows, interactive experiences and festive fireworks.
  • Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continued coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole and its effects on the Central Florida area.