Universal Orlando Resort Announces Early Closure as Tropical Storm Nicole Approaches

Following in the footsteps of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks will be closing early today, November 9th due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Due to the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole, Universal Orlando has announced that Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and CityWalk will have a phased closure today (November 9th) beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Universal anticipates a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday, November 10th and will update once conditions are assessed.

As previously announced, the Volcano Bay water park is completely closed today, November 9th.

All on-site hotels will remain operational as they focus on taking care of on-site guests.

