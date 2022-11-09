Walt Disney World Announces Phased Closure As Tropical Storm Nicole Arrives

As Tropical Storm Nicole is forecasted to impact Central Florida, Walt Disney World has announced operational adjustments, including early closures this evening.
What’s Happening:
- Due to the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole, Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks will have a phased closure today (November 9th) beginning at 5 p.m.
- Furthermore, the parks are not anticipated to reopen at their previously scheduled times tomorrow.
Theme Parks and Disney Springs
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing at 5 p.m.
- Last dining reservations at 5 p.m.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing at 6 p.m.
- Last dining reservations at 6 p.m.
- Fantasmic! canceled
- Magic Kingdom Park: Closing at 7 p.m.
- Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.
- Extended evening hours have been canceled
- Disney Enchantment canceled
- EPCOT: Closing today at 7 p.m.
- Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.
- Harmonious canceled
- Disney Springs: Closing at 7 p.m.
- Last dining reservations at 6:30 p.m.
- Disney Bus transportation from Disney Springs will operate until 8 p.m. today
Resort Hotels
- Additionally, the resort will close select hotels:
- Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today.
- Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will be required to depart by today at 3 p.m.
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage scheduled to begin tomorrow, November 10 will be canceled.
- At this time, all other Walt Disney World Resort hotels remain open to Guests.
- Disney is contacting impacted guests to help them find alternative accommodations.
- Character breakfasts at Disney Resort hotels will not include characters tomorrow morning so they can accommodate more Resort Guests staying at these locations for breakfast.
Other Closures and Cancelations
- Effective immediately, Disney will not enforce cancellation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be cancelled and refunded to the original form of payment.
- Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground have been canceled for Wednesday, November 9th.
- Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise has been canceled for Wednesday, November 9.
- Previously, the resort announced that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fantasia Gardens, and Fairways Miniature Golf would be closed on Thursday ,November 10th (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season).
- Orlando International Airport (MCO) also announced that it would cease commercial operations at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th.
- Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. Universal hotels will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests. A phased and delayed reopening on Thursday, Nov. 10 is anticipated.