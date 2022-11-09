Walt Disney World Announces Phased Closure As Tropical Storm Nicole Arrives

As Tropical Storm Nicole is forecasted to impact Central Florida, Walt Disney World has announced operational adjustments, including early closures this evening.

What’s Happening:

Due to the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole, Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks will have a phased closure today (November 9th) beginning at 5 p.m.

Furthermore, the parks are not anticipated to reopen at their previously scheduled times tomorrow.

Theme Parks and Disney Springs

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing at 5 p.m. Last dining reservations at 5 p.m.

Closing at 5 p.m. Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing at 6 p.m. Last dining reservations at 6 p.m. Fantasmic! canceled

Closing at 6 p.m. Magic Kingdom Park: Closing at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. Extended evening hours have been canceled Disney Enchantment canceled

Closing at 7 p.m. EPCOT: Closing today at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. Harmonious canceled

Closing today at 7 p.m. Disney Springs: Closing at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations at 6:30 p.m. Disney Bus transportation from Disney Springs will operate until 8 p.m. today

Closing at 7 p.m.

Resort Hotels

Additionally, the resort will close select hotels: Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today. Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will be required to depart by today at 3 p.m. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage scheduled to begin tomorrow, November 10 will be canceled. At this time, all other Walt Disney World Resort hotels remain open to Guests. Disney is contacting impacted guests to help them find alternative accommodations. Character breakfasts at Disney Resort hotels will not include characters tomorrow morning so they can accommodate more Resort Guests staying at these locations for breakfast.



Other Closures and Cancelations