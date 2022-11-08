Orlando International Airport To Cease Commercial Operations Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s Arrival

With the incoming weather system, Tropical Storm Nicole, on approach to the Central Florida region, the Orlando International Airport (MCO) has announced that they will be ceasing operations beginning tomorrow at, November 9th, at 4:00 PM.
What’s Happening:
- The Orlando International Airport has announced they have been working together with their partners and a decision has been reached – commercial operations at the airport will cease at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9th, until circumstances permit that operations may resume.
- This decision comes in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole arriving in the state. The storm is expected to strengthen into a category one hurricane, and make a sweeping turn across much of the state of Florida, leaving Orlando in much of the path as the storm makes its journey. Though (as of press time) the storm is not as strong as the recent Hurricane Ian, much of the region is still recovering from that storm that passed through a little more than a month ago, and the track gives Nicole a prolonged stay in the area.
- MCO went on to say that they will continue to monitor the storm to determine the potential impact of Nicole to the airport and its facilities. The airport also suggests that passengers who would be coming into or departing out of MCO continue to work with their airline directly in regards to their specific flight.
- No set reopening for MCO is available at this time, as MCO says that the reopening of their airport is fluid, and will be determined by an assessment of damage to the airport property and its facilities.
- Elsewhere in the region, Walt Disney World has already announced a few closures in response to the approaching Tropical Storm Nicole. Typhoon Lagoon and Walt Disney World Miniature Golf courses will be closed on November 10th, as well as select resort hotels and the Hoop-De-Doo Musical Revue.