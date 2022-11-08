Orlando International Airport To Cease Commercial Operations Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s Arrival

With the incoming weather system, Tropical Storm Nicole, on approach to the Central Florida region, the Orlando International Airport (MCO) has announced that they will be ceasing operations beginning tomorrow at, November 9th, at 4:00 PM.

What’s Happening:

The Orlando International Airport has announced they have been working together with their partners and a decision has been reached – commercial operations at the airport will cease at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9th, until circumstances permit that operations may resume.

This decision comes in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole arriving in the state. The storm is expected to strengthen into a category one hurricane, and make a sweeping turn across much of the state of Florida, leaving Orlando in much of the path as the storm makes its journey. Though (as of press time) the storm is not as strong as the recent Hurricane Ian, much of the region is still recovering from that storm that passed through a little more than a month ago, and the track gives Nicole a prolonged stay in the area.

Operational Update – Tropical Storm Nicole

Together with our partners, a decision has been made to cease commercial operations at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th, until circumstances permit operations resume. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2022