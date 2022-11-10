Orlando International Airport Resuming Limited Commercial Operation Tonight, Full Operation Resumes Tomorrow

Limited commercial operations at Orlando International Airport will resume starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight, with full operation expected to resume tomorrow, November 11th.
What’s Happening:
- After halting commercial flight operations on Wednesday, November 9th due to Hurricane Nicole, it has been decided that Orlando International Airport will resume limited commercial operations tonight (November 10th) at 8:00p.m. Tonight’s flights will consist only of domestic arrivals.
- Remaining international and domestic operations will resume tomorrow, Friday, November 11th.
- This decision was made after a thorough investigation of any property damage and a careful consideration for the safety and security of the traveling public and airport employees.
- Travelers are advised to contact their airlines and rental car companies directly for individual flight and rental car information.
- Vehicles left in the garage can be picked up as garages are open and operational.
- This decision comes as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando both began phased reopenings today.