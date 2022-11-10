Universal Orlando Resort Now Reopened to Hotel Guests Only, Full Operation Resumes Tomorrow

Universal Orlando Resort has now reopened following Hurricane Nicole, with the destination open only to resort hotel guests.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk have now reopened with limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests only, today, November 10th.
- Universal Studios Florida and CityWalk reopened at 2:00 p.m., while Islands of Adventure reopened at 3:00 p.m.
- As of publishing time, the only attractions to be listed as open on the Universal Orlando app are Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, with a 25 minute wait, and Storm Force Accelatron, with a 5 minute wait.
- Additionally, Universal's Volcano Bay water park remains closed today.
- Full operation will resume across the entire destination for all guests at regularly scheduled hours tomorrow, Friday, November 11th.
- Walt Disney World has also resumed operations today, with adjusted hours and experiences.
- SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay remain closed today, and are expected to reopen tomorrow, November 11th.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Currently planned to begin this Saturday, Universal Orlando will kick off its destination-wide Holidays celebration, with special entertainment, food, merchandise and more.
- Universal Studios Florida will get a little bit smaller on January 16th with the closure of most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, a kid-friendly area of the park.
- Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights has announced the first haunted house for next year's event, inspired by Chucky!
