Universal Orlando Resort Now Reopened to Hotel Guests Only, Full Operation Resumes Tomorrow

Universal Orlando Resort has now reopened following Hurricane Nicole, with the destination open only to resort hotel guests.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk have now reopened with limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests only, today, November 10th.
  • Universal Studios Florida and CityWalk reopened at 2:00 p.m., while Islands of Adventure reopened at 3:00 p.m.

  • As of publishing time, the only attractions to be listed as open on the Universal Orlando app are Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, with a 25 minute wait, and Storm Force Accelatron, with a 5 minute wait.
  • Additionally, Universal's Volcano Bay water park remains closed today.
  • Full operation will resume across the entire destination for all guests at regularly scheduled hours tomorrow, Friday, November 11th.

