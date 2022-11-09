Details and Park Hours Revealed for Walt Disney World’s Phased Reopening on Thursday, November 10th

Walt Disney World has announced adjusted operating hours for tomorrow, November 10th following the passing of Hurricane Nicole through Central Florida.

What’s Happening:

  • Transportation to theme parks will begin 30 minutes prior to the scheduled reopening time.
  • Reservations for bookable experiences within the theme parks will resume at the scheduled park reopening time.
  • Disney Springs will begin a phased reopening at noon tomorrow, November 10th.
  • Disney Bus transportation to Disney Springs will resume at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow.
  • Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf remain closed tomorrow, and may reopen on Friday, November 11th.
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will remain temporarily closed tomorrow, and may reopen Friday, November 11th (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed).
  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground is anticipated to reopen tomorrow following an assessment of storm impacts. Tomorrow’s performance of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue will be canceled.
  • The Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort will reopen for guests checking in tomorrow.
  • At this time, all other Walt Disney World Resort hotels remain open to guests.
  • As previously shared, character breakfasts at Disney Resort hotels will not include characters tomorrow morning.
  • Of course, all reopening timelines are tentative, and may change at any time.
