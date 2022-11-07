Food, Merchandise and More Details Shared for Universal Orlando’s Holiday Celebration

Starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, featuring an incredible collection of festivities inspired by pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters, including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and more.

Guests can also savor an array of new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings across the entire resort and visit the all-new Holiday Tribute Store to shop unique merchandise inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s very own Earl the Squirrel character, and more.

Universal Orlando Resort offers next-level cuisine for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season across the entire destination, including comforting classics, returning fan-favorite fare and tasty treats inspired by this year’s festivities.

Some of the must-try menu items Universal Orlando is serving up during the holidays include: Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn Bomb (available at TODAY Café and Battery Park – located alongside the lagoon near Mel’s Drive-In): A holiday fan-favorite is back, now themed to the beloved, original Universal character – Earl the Squirrel. The delicious beverage consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate. Roast Beast Sandwich (available at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous): Guests looking for comfort food flavors can savor the Roast Beast Sandwich – a mini meatloaf sandwich featuring French onion soup-dipped roast beef with a cheddar cheese sauce – and even a “secret” sauce – served on a pretzel bun.



Grinch-Themed Treats (available in Seuss Landing): Some of the traditional sweet flavors the season brings can be found in an array of unique Grinch-themed sweets, including a Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, and Grinch cookies, among others.

Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” (available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen): An iconic holiday treat comes to life as a delectable milkshake with Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake,” complete with cookie butter & vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, and topped with a delicious chocolate Christmas tree and sprinkles.

And for the seasonal cocktail aficionados, a selection of specialty beverages is available in Universal Studios Florida including: The Nutty Nog, the classic Holiday treat with a creamy, frozen eggnog base The Deluxe Nog, a luxurious Holiday drink served with Bacardi 8 The Fire Nog, a delicious liquid cinnamon-cream treat using fireball cinnamon whiskey

The incredibly immersive Holiday Tribute Store returns with four themed rooms inspired by Who-ville, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Earl the Squirrel and New York vintage holiday decor.

The store will be stocked with a variety of new merchandise that will make the perfect holiday gifts – such as a Grinchmas popcorn bucket, Grinchmas Loungefly backpack, Hogwarts House-themed holiday ornaments, Earl the Squirrel spirit jersey and more – plus a variety of unique sweet treats in each themed room.

Guests can also browse select items from Universal’s assortment of Holidays merchandise and make purchases online by visiting www.Shop.UniversalOrlando.com

While Access to Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration is included with regular admission, Florida residents can take advantage of an exclusive “Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free” offer to revel in the festivities and enjoy two days of theme park thrills for the price of a 1-day, 2-park ticket. This offer is valid for visits through January 26, 2023 and limited blockout dates apply.