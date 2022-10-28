Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Celebrates a Decade of Holiday Cheers

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns on November 14th to celebrate a decade of holiday cheers with all-new shows, interactive experiences and festive fireworks.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights and award-winning attractions such as Iron Gwazi every day from November 14th through January 9th, 2023.

Running for 57 consecutive days, the beloved event is included with park admission. Some of the all-new activities that make this year’s Christmas Town its biggest celebration yet include:

– The evening sky comes to life with a colorful display of festive fireworks while an added spectacular water fountain show dances to the rhythm of a reimagined soundtrack with classic holiday tunes. Holiday in the Sky will take place on the Festival Field on select event nights. A mesmerizing and enchanting musical light and projection show will adorn the Serengeti Overlook building. Guests will not want to miss this spectacle, which will run daily every 15 minutes starting at 6:00 p.m.

Christmas with the Celts – A wonderful combination of Christmas Carols and Irish dance will captivate guests with the spirited and energetic entertainment of Christmas with the Celts. The renowned group of vocalists, musicians and dancers will perform live at Stanleyville Theater's stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday from December 16th through December 25th. Land of the Sweets – At this sweet winter wonderland, guests will find the Sugar Plum ballerina stilt walker and her Cavalier soldier, the newest characters to join the Sugar Plum Princess in her magnificent new realm.

– At this sweet winter wonderland, guests will find the Sugar Plum ballerina stilt walker and her Cavalier soldier, the newest characters to join the Sugar Plum Princess in her magnificent new realm. Right in the heart of Jungala, guests will be in awe with a new 32-foot-tall Christmas tree surrounded by a red and white winter wonderland.

Returning fan-favorites include:

Joyful songs fill the air and holiday tales come to life for Storytime with Mrs. Claus , while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is joined by Clarice and Bumble at Rudolph's Winter Wonderland , where guests get to meet and greet to find the most famous reindeer of all.

, while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is joined by Clarice and Bumble at , where guests get to meet and greet to find the most famous reindeer of all. Christmas on Ice – The Moroccan Palace Theater is the home of Busch Gardens’ longest running holiday show, a winter-wonderland on ice and an unmissable skating show set to classic holiday tunes.

Three Kings Journey – The musical tale of the three wise men's famed journey to Bethlehem is celebrated at Dragonfire Grill. Only during select nights from November 18th through January 8th.

– The musical tale of the three wise men's famed journey to Bethlehem is celebrated at Dragonfire Grill. Only during select nights from November 18th through January 8th. Holly Jolly Express – All aboard for Christmas Cheer! The merriest train will transport guests into the celebration as they loop around the park aboard this sing-along journey playing the favorite songs of the season.

All-New Seasonal Menu: