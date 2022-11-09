SeaWorld Orlando to Close Thursday, November 10th Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

With Tropical Storm Nicole hitting mainland Florida tonight, SeaWorld Orlando closed early today at 3:00 p.m. and will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 10th.
What’s Happening:
- Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, SeaWorld Orlando and the neighboring Aquatica water park will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 10th.
- Currently, the park intends to reopen on Friday, November 11th.
- Today, November 9th, SeaWorld Orlando closed at 3:00 p.m., while Aquatica Orlando is fully closed.
- Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of animals and ambassadors during this time.
- Guests are encouraged to check back on the SeaWorld Orlando website and follow their social media channels for updates.
- All date-intended tickets will be automatically extended through December 31st, 2022.
- SeaWorld Orlando joins Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in announcing altered operating hours because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
- Interestingly, this Friday is supposed to be the beginning of SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration, however it remains to be seen if it will go ahead as scheduled.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continued coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole and its effects on the Central Florida area.